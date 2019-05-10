Dontrelle Inman signs with Patriots

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman‘s visit with the Patriots went well.

According to multiple reports, Inman capped his meeting with the team by signing a contract for the 2019 season. No terms of the deal have been announced.

The Patriots will be Inman’s fourth team since the start of the 2017 season. He opened that year with the Chargers, moved on to the Bears and then signed with the Colts as a free agent last year. He caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season in Indianapolis, but the Colts opted to move in a different direction at wideout.

Inman joins Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Demaryius Thomas, Maurice Harris and first-round pick N'Keal Harry in the receiver group in New England.