Dontrelle Inman visiting Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots cut a veteran wide receiver earlier this week and they’re visiting with another one on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dontrelle Inman is in New England to meet with the team. Bruce Ellington was the wideout dropped from the roster and the Patriots also signed tight end Benjamin Watson this week.

Inman caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts last season. He expressed interest in returning to Indianapolis for another year, but nothing’s materialized on that front and Inman took a visit with the Lions in late March.

Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett return at the top of the receiver depth chart in New England. First-round pick N'Keal Harry, Maurice Harris and Demaryius Thomas are new additions to the group.