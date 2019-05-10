Doug Pederson won’t say if Carson Wentz will be ready for OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said last month that his back is “still getting there” in response to questions about whether he was back to full health and head coach Doug Pederson offered another update on his condition Friday.

Pederson said at a press conference that Wentz has been on the field during workouts in the current phase of the offseason program, but said he would not get “too specific” about the quarterback’s workload at this point.

Pederson was willing to say that he was encouraged by how the quarterback is coming along. He would not say whether or not Wentz will be ready for full participation once organized team activities get underway on May 21. The 10 OTAs and June’s mandatory minicamp represent the final stage of work before the Eagles take a break ahead of training camp.

Back-to-back season-ending injuries for Wentz hasn’t dampened the team’s enthusiasm for signing him to a long-term deal, but there’s still plenty of interest inside and outside the organization in seeing how he’ll fare in his return from this issue.

17 responses to “Doug Pederson won’t say if Carson Wentz will be ready for OTAs

  2. Who cares if he is ready in May, and what benefit does Pederson gain by talking about it anyway? I would have already planned to rest him until training camp. Why not?

  3. It would be cool if there was a way to take money out of people’s wallets if they were wrong about wentz getting hurt. I have a feeling people would be much more realistic if that were the case. Maybe he gets hurt, maybe he doesn’t. It’s literally no different than any other player.

  4. eaglesnoles05 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 11:52 am
    It would be cool if there was a way to take money out of people’s wallets if they were wrong about wentz getting hurt. I have a feeling people would be much more realistic if that were the case. Maybe he gets hurt, maybe he doesn’t. It’s literally no different than any other player.

    ———

    Wentz has already been hurt more games than Brady in Brady’s entire career. And that is with Brady missing the entire 2008 season. Think about that.

  7. It’s a good job all Eagles Nation knew McNabb was wrong to say Wentz has something to prove – because yet again the kid’s not even healthy enough to get on the practice field…

  8. You can choose the Brady comparison, or you can choose the Stafford comparison. Or the Gore comparison. Or the Lattimore comparison. It is literally all subjective and irreverent from player to player. Hilarious. That’s a hater, though- never one to be logical in the face of an opportunity to hate.

  9. We will miss foles, no doubt. Can’t make the best effort to build a complete team AND jettison a promising young 2nd overall pick from 2016 on his rookie deal to pay foles what he deserves though. Business.

  11. eaglesnoles05 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:05 pm
    You can choose the Brady comparison, or you can choose the Stafford comparison. Or the Gore comparison. Or the Lattimore comparison. It is literally all subjective and irreverent from player to player. Hilarious. That’s a hater, though- never one to be logical in the face of an opportunity to hate.

    ———–

    Perhaps. Or possibly these things are not as random as you believe. Perhaps some players (Sam Bradford) are more injury prone than others over time. Perhaps this is NOT subjective at all but supported by the actual statistics of how often a player is available to play or not.

  12. SWFLPC.INC says:
    May 10, 2019 at 11:58 am

    eaglesnoles05 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 11:52 am
    It would be cool if there was a way to take money out of people’s wallets if they were wrong about wentz getting hurt. I have a feeling people would be much more realistic if that were the case. Maybe he gets hurt, maybe he doesn’t. It’s literally no different than any other player.

    ———

    Wentz has already been hurt more games than Brady in Brady’s entire career. And that is with Brady missing the entire 2008 season. Think about that.

    ——
    also, this is matheatically false too. haha. wentz missed 3reg, 3post games in 17, missed 5reg and 2post games in 2018. That’s 13 games. Brady misssed 15 games in 08. Math.

  13. SWFLPC.INC says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    eaglesnoles05 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:05 pm
    You can choose the Brady comparison, or you can choose the Stafford comparison. Or the Gore comparison. Or the Lattimore comparison. It is literally all subjective and irreverent from player to player. Hilarious. That’s a hater, though- never one to be logical in the face of an opportunity to hate.

    ———–

    Perhaps. Or possibly these things are not as random as you believe. Perhaps some players (Sam Bradford) are more injury prone than others over time. Perhaps this is NOT subjective at all but supported by the actual statistics of how often a player is available to play or not.

    ———

    Absolutely some players are more injury prone over time. But the time has to occur first to know the veracity of the claim on that. Otherwise, it’s conjecture and could go either way.

  14. One has to wonder just how bad Wentz’s back injury really is, considering that the Eagles refused to rule him out for playing in last season’s playoffs if Foles had been too hurt to play. Aside efrom that, they never would have let Foles leave and sign with Jacksonville if they thought that there was ANY chance that Wentz wouldn’t be ready to start the 2019 season.

  15. All i know is I’m never on here saying “FOR SURE this guy is NOT gonna get hurt this season” because I’ve see people miss games in consecutive seasons and then play a full one. I’ve also seen player’s who just could never ever get off the mat. I don’t think it’s wise to judge after 3 seasons with 40/53 possible games started? Just seems blustery and uneducated. The whole point is it’s funny what everyone “knows,” and how much different what they “knew” would be if there was some consequence to being wrong.

  16. eaglesnoles05 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:11 pm
    SWFLPC.INC says:
    May 10, 2019 at 11:58 am

    eaglesnoles05 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 11:52 am
    It would be cool if there was a way to take money out of people’s wallets if they were wrong about wentz getting hurt. I have a feeling people would be much more realistic if that were the case. Maybe he gets hurt, maybe he doesn’t. It’s literally no different than any other player.

    ———

    Wentz has already been hurt more games than Brady in Brady’s entire career. And that is with Brady missing the entire 2008 season. Think about that.

    ——
    also, this is matheatically false too. haha. wentz missed 3reg, 3post games in 17, missed 5reg and 2post games in 2018. That’s 13 games. Brady misssed 15 games in 08. Math.

    —————-

    Ok you got me. Brady missed 15 games in 18 seasons. Wentz has missed 13 games in 4. Wentz is a real IronMan

  17. SWFLPC.INC says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Perhaps. Or possibly these things are not as random as you believe. Perhaps some players (Sam Bradford) are more injury prone than others over time. Perhaps this is NOT subjective at all but supported by the actual statistics of how often a player is available to play or not.

    ———–

    The actual statistics are that Wentz has started 40 of 53 possible games. Doesn’t matter how rosey or clear the glasses you wear are, that is not extraordinarily alarming or laudable either way.

