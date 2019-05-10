Eagles extend naming rights deal through 2032

Getty Images

The Eagles are hoping to do a long-term deal with the face of their franchise this offseason, but they were at least able to secure a contract for the name of their building.

Via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles extended their naming rights deal with Lincoln Financial Group through 2032.

The original naming rights deal for “The Linc” ran through 2022, and paid the Eagles $139.6 million for 20 seasons. The new deal is worth $170 million, or just over $12 million per season.

“To have a hometown corporate team support your hometown team, there becomes this connection that carries beyond the stadium,” team president Don Smolenski said of the local financial services company. “It provides us resources for what we do from a business perspective, but it’s resources that we put into the building for the fans, resources that we put into the team for the fans, and it’s resources that we do together in the community, which is for Philadelphia.”

They’re putting additional signage on the exterior of the stadium, including on the rooftops (so the blimp shot includes the advertising), but have the benefit of keeping their name the same, and more money in their pockets.