Jets add 16 undrafted rookies

The Jets aren’t practicing this weekend, putting their rookies through an orientation and classroom work instead.

But, they’re there, so it gave them a chance to do the paperwork.

The team announced 16 undrafted rookie signings.

That group includes defensive lineman Justin Alexandre, linebacker Jeff Allison, safety John Battle, wide receiver Greg Dortch, cornerback Kyron Brown, defensive lineman Fred Jones, guard Tyler Jones, offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, running back Jalin Moore, linebacker Jamey Mosley, defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, safety Santos Ramirez, defensive lineman Trevon Sanders, wide receiver Jeff Smith, and defensive lineman MyQuon Stout.