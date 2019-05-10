Jets sign fourth-rounder Trevon Wesco

Getty Images

The Jets have signed their first 2019 draft pick.

According to multiple reports, fourth-round pick Trevon Wesco has agreed to terms on his rookie deal. The tight end was one of six players selected by the Jets last month.

Wesco was used almost exclusively as a blocker during his first two years at West Virginia and came into last season with two catches as a Mountaineer. He picked up 366 receiving yards on 26 catches during his final year at the school.

Wesco’s blocking skills could make him a good complement for 2018 fourth-round pick Chris Herndon as the team’s offense takes shape this season.

The Jets will hold their rookie orientation this weekend, so there will likely be some other members of the draft class joining Wesco in signing their first professional contracts.