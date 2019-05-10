Jets sign two more picks, cut three

Getty Images

The Jets signed two more draft picks, and pulled the plug on a bad trade

The team announced the signings of fifth-round linebacker Blake Cashman and sixth-round cornerback Bless Austin.

They also released wide receiver Stacy Coley, defensive lineman Charles Tapper, and cornerback Rashard Robinson.

The Jets traded a fifth-round pick for Robinson in October 2017, and he appeared in 16 games. He was suspended the first four games of last year for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was originally a fourth-round pick of the 49ers.