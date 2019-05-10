John Dorsey: Browns fans are more passionate than Packers fans

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey was drafted by the Packers and spent his entire five-year NFL playing career in Green Bay. He then worked in Green Bay for more than 20 years in his post-playing career. So he knows about the loyal Packers fan base.

But Dorsey says that from his year and a half in Cleveland, he knows the Browns have an even better fan base.

“The fan base for the Cleveland Browns is more passionate than Green Bay Packers fans,” Dorsey told WKYC.

Dorsey said he views the Browns and Packers as similar franchises historically.

“That means a lot, but there are a lot of similarities between the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns because of those iconic years early on. That’s why I’m so ecstatic to be here because this is the Cleveland Browns. You can go back to Paul Brown. If it wasn’t for Paul Brown, I probably wouldn’t have a job because he basically evolved scouting,” Dorsey said.

Now it’s Dorsey’s job to give the passionate fans a reason to cheer.