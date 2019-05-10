John Parry: Pass interference replay would have changed a big Super Bowl play

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
The referee who called this year’s Super Bowl says if the new rule allowing replay to review pass interference had been in effect, a potentially game-altering play would have changed.

John Parry, who retired from refereeing and now works for ESPN, says that if he and the league’s officiating office had been able to use replay at the Super Bowl, they would likely have reversed the crucial incomplete pass when Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore grabbed Rams receiver Brandin Cooks with four and a half minutes to play. A pass interference there would have given the Rams first-and-goal while trailing by seven points, meaning the Rams would have had an excellent opportunity to tie the game in the closing minutes.

“I think video would show that his arm was contacted and restricted enough to bring a flag and create a pass interference,” Parry said. “And that would have been in New England’s red zone. So it would have extended the drive and maybe they put points on the board with four minutes to go. That would be a pretty impactful decision.”

Parry said he believes slow-motion replay will spot a lot of pass interference penalties that the officials miss in real time.

“Unless they change it all up,” Parry said. “They’re going to use slow motion. They’re going to use frame-by-frame. They’re going to be technical.”

And that’s going to be a very big change in the NFL.

6 responses to “John Parry: Pass interference replay would have changed a big Super Bowl play

  1. He’s right. If we start using replay it really should only be on obvious PI, but we can’t do that. Because we can’t have common sense solutions in the NFL. Because the fans & leadership of this league are mostly morons. We are going to be reviewing & finding even more PI, which you should not want. This is gonna suck.

  2. Yes, but had that same PI replay rule been in effect during last season the Rams would’ve lost to the Saints and not been in the Superbowl. So there’s that.

  3. Oh please it was nothing more than normal hand fighting that happens on most plays. All the whiners who wanted this will soon be complaining at the constant penalties called both ways.

    Eric Berry rode Gronk like a pony on at least 8 or 10 plays in the AFC Championship, if they had called all those because of this replay review the entire football world would have gone berserk. There were also non calls on Rams defenders in the Super Bowl too if you want to play that game.

    Be careful what you wish for.

  5. Why does every article on here act like every pass play is going to be reviewed? Yes, more calls will be caught on replay. But the coach still has to throw the flag and has a limited number of challenges.

  6. “Unless they change it all up,” Parry said. “They’re going to use slow motion. They’re going to use frame-by-frame. They’re going to be technical.”

    And that’s going to be a very big nightmare for the NFL. Frame by frame? Get the heck out with that nonsense

  7. Bad time for Gronk to quit.

    I’m curious how many PI calls would have been called on gronk over last 2 years that were no calls because it would have slowed down the game on every play to him

