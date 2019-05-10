Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray “born and bred to do this”

AP

Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t committed to Kyler Murray starting the season opener. But, after only one practice, the Cardinals new coach sounds as if the No. 1 overall pick is up to the task.

“He’s been born and bred to do this. I’ve said it all along,” Kingsbury said Friday, via NFL.com. “That’s his mentality. That’s what he’s always expected to do and be. So he’s kind of living it out right now. It might affect other people, but it doesn’t seem to affect him.”

Murray is the son of Kevin Murray, one of the best quarterbacks in Texas A&M history who now privately coaches quarterbacks. Kyler eschewed baseball for his first love and will get a chance to play quarterback in the NFL for a coach who recruited him out of high school.

Murray has at least a passing familiarity with Kingsbury’s offense. He also has much work to do before September if he’s going to open the season as the Cardinals’ starter as General Manager Steve Keim has proclaimed.

On the first on-field work for the Cardinals rookies, Kingsbury worked with his 5-foot-10 quarterback on throwing over taller defenders among other things.

Murray called the first day working with Kingsbury “great.”

“Obviously, it’s only been day one, but I can already feel the rhythm going,” Murray said. “Hopefully we can keep this thing going and do something good, do something great.”