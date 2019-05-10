Kliff Kingsbury unsure whether Patrick Peterson will show for OTAs

Getty Images

It’s still not clear what’s going on with Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals, and Peterson doesn’t seem inclined to show up to the team facility and clarify anything.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked today if he expected Peterson at Organized Team Activities, which begin in a couple of weeks, and he said he doesn’t know what to think.

“I’m not sure about OTAs. Everything is voluntary,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Last season Peterson said he wanted the Cardinals to trade him, but he later reversed course, apologized for the trade request and said he was committed to the team. This offseason, however, some cryptic social media activity by Peterson has been seen as an indication that he’s unhappy, and a report emerged that someone in the Cardinals’ front office had said something that angered Peterson.

The Cardinals have indicated that they have no interest in trading Peterson, who has played his entire career in Arizona, started all 16 games every year, and been chosen to the Pro Bowl in all eight of his NFL seasons. Whether Peterson plans to do something to force his way out, or whether he’ll be a happy camper once mandatory work begins, remains to be seen.