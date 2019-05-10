Le’Veon Bell commits to attending mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

The Jets have not seen Le'Veon Bell much since he signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal March 13. He showed up the first few days of the offseason program last month but has worked out on his own since.

Although the Jets have said all the right things about the offseason program being voluntary, they aren’t “particularly pleased” Bell is not working at the team facility, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The Jets don’t know whether they will see Bell before their mandatory minicamp June 4-6. The star running back has committed only to that.

“We had a conversation about what was kind of his schedule,” Jets coach Adam Gase said Friday, via Mehta. “We’ll kind of see how the OTAs go. As of right now, I know the mandatory stuff . . . he said he was going to be here for that. So I don’t expect him to not show up.”

Bell explained on social media why he was absent from the team’s offseason program, saying he has a tried and true formula that works for him to prepare for the season.

“It’s voluntary,” Gase said. “Everybody can get upset about it. There’s no point. We know where he is. He’s working out. He’s always been ready. Every year that he’s played, he’s been ready to go. So that’s just what it is. If somebody doesn’t like it, then talk to the NFLPA.”