Lions sign 13 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Lions started signing members of their 2019 draft class on Thursday and they kicked Friday off by announcing the addition of 13 undrafted free agents.

The group includes guard Beau Benzschawel, who was named an All-American for his play on the right side of the offensive line at Wisconsin last season. The Lions did not draft any offensive linemen this year, but Benzschawel is one of four free agents joining the group. Iowa tackle Matt Nelson, San Diego State tackle Ryan Pope and Fresno State guard Micah St. Andrew.

The Lions did draft two tight ends, but that didn’t stop them from signing two more. Nate Becker from Miami (Ohio) and Donald Parham from Stetson join first-rounder T.J. Hockenson and seventh-rounder Isaac Nauta.

Detroit also signed North Carolina linebacker Malik Carney, Old Dominion wide receiver Jonathan Duhart, Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar, Ole Miss safety C.J. Moore, Wayne State linebacker Anthony Pittman, Boston College defensive tackle Ray Smith, and Texas San-Antonio defensive tackle Kevin Strong.