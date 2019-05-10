Marcus Davenport sees a lot of missed opportunities from rookie season

Getty Images

The Saints are looking for more from defensive end Marcus Davenport this season and the 2018 first-round pick agrees that there’s a lot of room for improvement.

Davenport had 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble while playing in a rotational role in 13 games as a rookie. Davenport said this week that his review of his work in those games left him focused on what was missing.

“Honestly, I see I didn’t do enough,” Davenport said, via NOLA.com. “I see a lot of little mistakes, a lot of hesitation, missed opportunities. So, I’ve got to watch it over and over and over again and correct that, and I’ve got to watch more film on other people, too.”

Better health would help Davenport’s chances of making a bigger impact. He suffered a toe injury in the middle of the season and his productivity dropped off at that point. He had surgery this offseason and the hope across the board in New Orleans is that everything comes together in his second season.