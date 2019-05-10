Mark Walton trying out for Dolphins

Getty Images

Running back Mark Walton lost his job with the Bengals in the wake of his third arrest of the offseason, but the legal trouble isn’t stopping another team from taking a look at him.

As pointed out by multiple reporters on Friday, Walton is trying out for the Dolphins at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Walton was waived by the Bengals last month after a March arrest that resulted in charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving. He was charged with battery in February and arrested for marijuana possession in January.

Walton faces potential league discipline for all of those infractions and that can be enacted whether or not he is on a roster this season.