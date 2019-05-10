Mike Maccagnan, Adam Gase “on the same page”

AP

In a press conference during the draft, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan was asked about reports that his job security was lacking thanks to a rift between him and head coach Adam Gase.

Maccagnan answered by saying that he wasn’t going to comment on his job and added that he felt that he and Gase “have worked very well together.”

The topic came up again during Gase’s press conference on Friday and Gase also threw cold water on the notion that the two men are at odds. He said that occasional disagreements between people are an unavoidable part of working together and that they are “on the same page” when it comes to the direction of the team.

If the Jets stumble during the season, the notion of friction between Maccagnan and Gase could be revisited but it seems that everyone will be sticking together for the immediate future.