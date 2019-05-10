Mitchell Trubisky likes “three-headed monster” in backfield

Getty Images

The Bears traded a previously productive running back in Jordan Howard, and are replacing him with what can charitably be described as a committee.

But quarterback Mitchell Trubisky likes the look of that committee.

Via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, Trubisky sounded excited about adding third-rounder David Montgomery to Mike Davis and Tarik Cohen.

“We’ve got a three-headed monster that’s going to be able to make huge plays for this offense,” Trubisky said. “Very talented guys and pretty much handpicked by [General Manager] Ryan Pace and coach [Matt] Nagy. I 100 percent believe in those guys.

“Just being around Mike and being back with Tarik, you just feel like these guys really fit this offense and are able to do the things we want them to do — running the zone scheme, making guys miss, extending plays, running guys over and catching the ball out of the backfield. That’s what we expect from David and Mike.”

Getting more familiar with Montgomery and Davis will take time, but Trubisky said he thinks being in the second year of Nagy’s offense will help speed the process up. For the sake of an offense that will need to get to the end zone — and not rely on their kicker — it better.