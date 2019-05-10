N’Keal Harry: I feel I couldn’t have been put in better situation

AP

The Patriots start their rookie minicamp on Friday and that will give wide receiver N'Keal Harry his first chance to work with his new teammates since the team drafted him in the first round last month.

Harry is the first wide receiver to be selected in the first round since Bill Belichick arrived in New England and the current makeup of the receiving corps points to the rookie having a chance to make a sizable impact if he can adapt to the offense quickly. That adaptation may come with some rough patches, but Harry said on Thursday that he wants to be “coached hard” and feels he’s in the best possible spot for success.

“It means the world to me,” Harry said. “This is a great organization. I feel like I couldn’t have been put in a better situation. I’m learning from the best of the best and I’m just excited to get to work and soak in as much information as possible.”

There have only been three Patriots rookie wideouts with at least 400 yards during the Belichick era. Harry is positioned to be the fourth and should have a good chance of topping Aaron Dobson’s rookie-best 519 yards if all falls into place quickly.