Patriots sign Jarrett Stidham, three other draft picks

Getty Images

There was word on Thursday that the Patriots had signed three of their draft picks and the team confirmed it in an official announcement on Friday.

That announcement also brought word of four more signings and officially announced tight end Benjamin Watson’s return to New England.

Second-round defensive back JoeJuan Williams, third-round offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste and fifth-round defensive lineman Byron Cowart were the three to sign on Thursday. They were joined by fourth-round offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, fourth-round quarterback Jarrett Stidham, fifth-round punter Jake Bailey and seventh-round defensive back Ken Webster.

Stidham will try to move into a developmental role behind Tom Brady on the depth chart after starting at Auburn the last two seasons. Froholdt is the second Denmark native to be drafted in the NFL — Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen was the first — and started 37 games at Arkansas.

Bailey joins Ryan Allen at punter and Webster comes to New England after appearing in 47 games at Ole Miss.

First-round wideout N'Keal Harry, third-round defensive end Chase Winovich and third-round running back Damien Harris are the only Patriots picks without contracts.