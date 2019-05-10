Patriots special teams coach will also handle receivers

Getty Images

The Patriots do not always have a traditional organizational chart for coaches, and they’re moving some guys around to cover some spots.

Via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge will also coach wide receivers this year.

He has been special teams coach since 2015, and was an assistant special teams coach at Alabama from 2009-11 before taking that role with the Patriots in 2012. He had previously coached linebackers at Birmingham Southern.

That’s a pretty diverse background, and adding responsibilities should only help him if he applies for future coaching jobs.

In other coaching responsibilities, Bret Bielema said he’s working with the defensive line this year. Jerod Mayo will coach inside linebackers, and DeMarcus Covington will coach outside linebackers.

The Patriots may not have a defensive coordinator this year. Greg Schiano was thought to be pegged for that role before he left the staff for personal reasons. They didn’t have anyone with that title last year, though now-Dolphins coach Brian Flores handled the responsibilities.