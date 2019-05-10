Philip Rivers isn’t at all worried about his contract status with Chargers

Getty Images

When it comes to a possible contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, Philip Rivers may be the least worried party involved.

In an interview with former teammate Nick Hardwick and Jon Schaeffer on XTRA 1360 in San Diego, Rivers didn’t seem the slightest bit concerned about where his contract sits with the Chargers. If he gets an extension or if he doesn’t, Rivers still fully plans to be the team’s quarterback for a while longer.

“I just feel at peace,” Rivers said. “If the extension is what works best for both of us and that’s how it plays out, then great. If not, shoot, let’s go have a heck of a 2019 and then we’ll worry about 2020 when we need to worry about it. I say that with every intention of being the quarterback in 2020 here. It’s not for any reason other than, hey, I signed up for this many years and this year is the last year running and let’s go if that’s what’s best. I really do feel at peace about it and feel good.”

Rivers is set to earn $11 million in the final year of his contract with the Chargers this fall. The team fully plans on Rivers being their quarterback beyond 2019 and Rivers seems to be pretty confident in that possibility as well. With both sides clearly wanting the same thing, it would seem as though discussions shouldn’t be all that problematic for a deal to be struck, either now or after the deal elapses after this season.