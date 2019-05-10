Players keep signing rookie contracts quickly

Getty Images

Before the latest labor deal, rookies didn’t start signing contracts until after the Fourth of July. Now, most are signed before Memorial Day.

Less than two weeks after the draft ended, more than 100 draft picks have signed four-year rookie deals. Frankly, if that many can sign that quickly (including the first overall selection), they all should be signed.

And, as we explain at least once per year right around now (box checked), every rookie draft pick should refuse to participate in any football activities without a signed contract. Sure, they get a “letter of protection” or some other commitment that, if they tear an ACL during the first rookie minicamp practice (as Dante Fowler Jr. did in 2015), they’ll get the deal they would have gotten anyway, the ultimate protection is to already have the deal.

The moment the draft ends and the initial class of undrafted free agents has been finalized, the first priority for every team and every agent should be getting these contracts signed. There’s no reason to delay it, and there’s every reason to make the financial commitment that goes along with the commitment made when the player’s name was put on the draft card.