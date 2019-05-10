Raiders sign college free agent Brian Burt

Getty Images

The Raiders have signed college free agent Brian Burt, the team announced Friday. That gets their roster back to 90 players.

The receiver played two seasons at Fresno State. He appeared in seven games at for the Bulldogs, including six as a senior in 2018.

He had two kickoff returns at Minnesota on Sept. 8, recording a season-best 21-yard return while gaining 24 total yards of offense for the season.

As a junior in 2017, Burt appeared in one game.

Burt previously played for Ventura (Calif.) College.