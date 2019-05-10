Rams think Darrell Henderson can be like Alvin Kamara in their offense

Getty Images

The Rams have said that the decision to draft former Memphis running back Darrell Henderson wasn’t a reflection on the status of starter Todd Gurley, but was only about Henderson bringing a different element to the offense. That element may be similar to what Alvin Kamara does in New Orleans.

Rams General Manager Les Snead said in the team’s draft room that he was eager to get Henderson, telling coach Sean McVay and two other team staffers that he was concerned that if the Rams didn’t draft Henderson, some other team would and the Rams would find out the hard way what Henderson was capable of doing when they played against him.

“The Memphis guy gives us a Kamara element,” Snead said. “We’ll play against him and you’ll feel it.”

McVay said the Rams think Henderson will bring skills to the table beyond what Gurley does.

“We’d identified him as a guy that has a specific skill set, that really can do some unique things for us offensively,” McVay said. “He was one of those guys that stood out for us, so we’re excited about getting him here.”

Henderson had 214 carries for 1,909 yards last year at Memphis, a whopping 8.9 yards per carry. He didn’t catch the ball a lot, but when he did he made big plays, catching 19 passes for 295 yards, a 15.5-yard average. He also has experience as a kickoff returner. Expect McVay to find ways to get the ball in Henderson’s hands.