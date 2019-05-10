Report: Chargers sign seventh-round pick Cortez Broughton

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed seventh-round pick Cortez Broughton to his four-year rookie contract, per Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Broughton was the last of the Chargers’ seven selections in the draft and is the first of the group to sign with the team. All drafted players receive four-year deals with first-round picks getting a fifth-year team option attached.

Broughton appeared in 48 games for the University of Cincinnati over four seasons with the team. During his senior year, he compiled career-highs across the board in tackles (52), tackles for loss (18.5), sacks (7.5), forced fumbles (two) and passes defended (five).