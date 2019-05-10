Report: Even without surgery, JPP likely out 5-6 months

Getty Images

Although Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul‘s neck injury will apparently heal without surgery, it will be a slow process.

Pierre-Paul isn’t expected to play for five or six months, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

That means it’s unlikely Pierre-Paul will be ready to go at the start of the season and could miss half the season as a result of the neck injury he sustained in a recent car accident.

The Buccaneers will have to decide what to do about bringing in reinforcements at defensive end. Pierre-Paul led the team with 12.5 sacks last season, and they’ll miss him if he’s out for a significant period of time, as now looks likely.

The Buccaneers will also have to decide what to do about Pierre-Paul’s contract. Pierre-Paul is owed $13.65 million in base salary, a $1 million roster bonus and a $250,000 workout bonus this year, but the Buccaneers may put him on the non-football injury list, which would put his pay in jeopardy.

This is the second time in Pierre-Paul’s career that he has suffered a serious off-field injury. Four years ago he severely injured his hand in a July 4 fireworks accident, and he missed half of that season.