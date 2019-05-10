Report: Jason Pierre-Paul won’t have neck surgery

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had his neck evaluated by several doctors this week to determine if he needed surgery to repair injuries suffered in a car accident and he’s reportedly come to a decision.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Pierre-Paul will not have any surgery. That surgery was expected to keep him out five-to-six months and Rapoport reports that the hope is that the non-surgical option will have him back on the field during the regular season.

That’s not a sure thing and head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that the team is hopeful that they’ll have him back, but that it’s too early to know if that’s a realistic possibility.

Pierre-Paul was injured in a single-car accident on in South Florida on May 2. He led the team with 12.5 sacks during the 2018 season.