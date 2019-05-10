Saints add nine undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Saints did all their draft pick business at once earlier today, and had more business to handle.

The team announced that nine undrafted rookies had signed three-year contracts.

The players added were defensive end Carl Granderson, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge, linebacker Porter Gustin, running back Darnell Holland, wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, tackle Derrick Kelly II, long snapper Nick Moore, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, and linebacker Darrell Williams.

(Lil’Jordan Humphrey immediately goes on the All-Name team for new signings, along with Weston Steelhammer.)

The Saints also waived running back Martez Carter, linebacker Chase Hansen, and tight end Jake Powell.