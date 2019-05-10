Saints sign all their draft picks

Getty Images

The Saints took care of all their draft pick contract business in one fell swoop.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed all five of their selections from last month. Second-round center Erik McCoy, fourth-round safety Chauncy Gardner-Johnson, sixth-round safety Saquan Hampton, seventh-round tight end Alize Mack, and seventh-round linebacker Kaden Elliss all signed four-year deals.

New Orleans traded up to select both McCoy and Gardner-Johnson. McCoy fills a need in the wake of Max Unger’s retirement after starting 39 games at Texas A&M while Gardner-Johnson was a four-year starter in Flordia’s secondary.

Hampton is the first Rutgers player ever drafted by the Saints and Mack caught 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns at Notre Dame last year. Elliss, the son of former NFL defensive lineman Luther Elliss, had 47 career tackles for loss at Idaho.