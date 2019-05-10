Sam Darnold expects “a huge step” in Adam Gase’s offense

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold came on strong at the end of last season, throwing six touchdown passes and only one interception over the last four games. This year he thinks that progress will continue, thanks to his new coach.

Darnold told 98.7 ESPN that Adam Gase’s offense is going to excite Jets fans — and is exciting to the players as well.

“We have the potential to make a huge step,” Darnold said, via Newsday. “We have a ton of really good pieces. We had a lot of the same guys who made a really big impact for us last year. We’re ready to do bigger and better things this year. I’m just really, really pumped and really excited for what’s to come.The offense is fun and unique. We’re going to do a lot of cool stuff and a lot of stuff that Jets fans haven’t seen in a while. I’m really pumped about that. I know we’re going to score points.”

“For me and for a lot of Jets fans it should be really, really exciting to know that many guys on the team are really curious about what we’re doing and they’re buying in,” Darnold said. “Everyone’s buying in. It’s a good feeling to have as a quarterback and as a fan base to know that all the guys are putting in the time and effort to be the best players they can and the best teammates they can be for me and the guys on the offense.”

The Jets had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last year. Gase was brought in to change that, and Darnold thinks he’ll deliver.