Seahawks make Ziggy Ansah deal official, release Nate Orchard

The Seahawks officially made defensive end Ziggy Ansah part of their roster on Friday and the veteran pass rusher’s arrival means it is time to say farewell to another defensive end.

Nate Orchard was released in a corresponding move. Orchard signed with the team in early April and appeared in four games with the Chiefs and Bills last season. The 2015 Browns second-round pick will now look for another home for the 2019 season.

Ansah called himself “really motivated” after missing nine games with a shoulder injury last season and told Seahawks fans what they can expect to see on the field.

“They’re going to see a vicious player. Somebody who has grown to love the game and who is going to give it all he’s got to make plays out there,” Ansah said, via the team’s website.

The Seahawks signed three other free agents this week and head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “not done” addressing the pass rush this offseason.