Sean McDermott on Shaq Lawson: We like the work he’s put in

Getty Images

Teams make decisions to pass on exercising fifth-year options on first-round picks for a variety of reasons, but they often follow the same script when it comes to discussing those decisions.

It’s common to hear a General Manager or coach say that the decision not to lock a player up for a fifth season isn’t a commentary about how they feel about that player. They also tend to leave the door open for that player to remain with the team despite the lack of a deal for the next year.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott stuck to those talking points when asked about passing on the 2020 option on defensive end Shaq Lawson‘s contract.

“The critical piece is we’ve had communications with Shaq and we’re on the same page,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Doesn’t necessarily mean after this year we will go our separate ways. We like the work he’s put in.”

Lawson has 76 tackles, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles over 35 games with the Bills over the last three seasons.