Texans sign six of their draft picks, 20 undrafteds

The Texans are working quickly through their draft class.

In addition to the previously reported signing of first-rounder Tytus Howard, the team announced the signings of five other picks Friday, along with 20 undrafted rookies.

Also signing on the dotted line were second-round cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., second-round tackle Max Sharping, fifth-round defensive end Charles Omenihu, sixth-round cornerback Xavier Crawford, and seventh-round fullback Cullen Gillaspia.

That leaves just third-round tight end Kahale Warring unsigned.

The undrafted signings include: Outside linebacker Jesse Aniebonam, cornerback Derrick Baity Jr., center D.J. Coker, running back Damarea Crockett, outside linebacker Jamal Davis, wide receiver Johnnie Dixon, defensive end Johnny Dwight, nose tackle Javi Edwards, safety Austin Exford, running back Karan Higdon Jr., defensive end Albert Huggins, safety Chris Johnson, wide receiver Tyron Johnson, inside linebacker Drew Lewis, wide receiver Stephen Louis, inside linebacker Chase Middleton, nose tackle Walter Palmore, guard Malcolm Pridgeon, defensive end Ira Savage-Lewis, and inside linebacker Dexter Wright.

They also placed outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor on injured reserve and waived safety Mike Tyson.