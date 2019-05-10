Tony Pollard is first Cowboys pick to sign

Getty Images

The Cowboys have started signing members of their draft class.

Fourth-round running back Tony Pollard is the first of the team’s eight picks to agree to a deal. The team expects six of those picks to sign before the day is out with third-round offensive lineman Connor McGovern expected to take a bit longer because of the need to negotiate offset language in the contract.

Pollard was a versatile back at Memphis as he scored touchdowns as a runner, receiver and returner over the last three seasons. He had seven total return touchdowns and picked up 1,010 yards from scrimmage over the course of the 2018 season.

The Cowboys also selected former Ohio State running back Mike Weber and both will try to make their case to serve as the top backup to Ezekiel Elliott in 2019.