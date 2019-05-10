Tony Romo finishes 8-over but not last in PGA event

Getty Images

Tony Romo still has his day job, and it’s a good thing he’s good as a CBS analyst, because his golf game still needs work.

But Romo, who moonlights as a golfer, was not discouraged by his performance in the AT&T Byron Nelson after shooting a 3-over 74 on Friday. It was an improvement over his 5-over 76 on Thursday, but his 8-over 150 put him 24 strokes behind the leader, Sung Kang, and well below the cut line for the weekend.

“I think more than anything I got a sense to be able to hit a lot of high-quality shots under what is a pressure situation for me,” Romo said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That’s encouraging and shows that the work you’re doing holds up when it counts. And from there, you just got to find the little things that allow you to keep things going and not derail a round. Just small stuff, technique-wise, but we’re coming on.”

The former Cowboys quarterback got his third sponsor’s exemption over the past two years to play in a PGA Tour event. He finished ahead of four golfers who completed both days and three others who withdrew before the first day. (A couple other golfers still are on the course who could finish worse than Romo.)