Bengals cut two, sign three

The Bengals found three tryout players they liked this weekend, or at least that they liked better than existing options.

The team announced the signings of three undrafted rookies who were with them this weekend on tryouts.

They added Temple wide receiver Ventell Bryant, The Citadel linebacker Noah Dawkins, and Maine linebacker Sterling Sheffield.

To make room on the roster, they released linebacker Brandon Bell and wide receiver Charles Holland. Holland had just signed Friday and an undrafted rookie, but Bell played nine games for them last year.