Clayton Thorson makes good impression at first minicamp practice

For those of a certain age, the name Clayton Thorson may spark memories of Thurston Howell. But the two men could be no different, especially since the latter is fictional and the former is real.

The former was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles, drafted two weeks ago today. He started 53 games over four years at Northwestern, leading the team to 36 wins. His new assignment will entail, ideally, not playing at all — because he was drafted to serve as an understudy to Carson Wentz.

Thorson participated in his first rookie minicamp practice on Friday. According to Bob Grotz of the Delaware County Daily Times, Thorson looked good in his debut (at least in the portion of practice that was open to the media). And he’s already showing a willingness to lead.

“I think any time you can make your teammates better that’s what you’ve got to try to do,” Thorson said, via Grotz. “And that’s what I’m going to do. Any time I can make my teammates better I’m going to say something to them.”

Thorson could have plenty of chances to do that. With coach Doug Pederson not committing to Wentz being ready for OTAs after the back injury that derailed his 2018 season in December, Thorson will likely get plenty of reps.

And if Wentz can’t stay healthy, Thorson may eventually get an opportunity to play. For now, the backup is Nate Sudfeld. But Thorson could force his way into the conversation. With Nick Foles gone, the Eagles will need someone they can believe in as the primary backup to Wentz.

If Thorson can pull it off, he’ll potentially be in position to have one very important thing in common with Thurston. Thorson will be rich.