Devin Bush shows leadership at first Steelers practice

AP

The Steelers drafted linebacker Devin Bush to be a leader, and he’s already leading.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the tenth overall pick already has asserted himself, during the first practice of his career.

“I just wanted to be vocal the best I could and trust what I see, whether I was right or wrong,” Bush said, according to Dulac. “I know concepts already, I just got to learn the language — different things they call, different things they speak. I just got to get familiar with the playbook, get familiar with the language and get confident in my playcalling.”

Fellow rookie Justin Layne noticed Bush’s abilities immediately.

“He’s a great leader, very vocal,” Layne said, per Dulac. “He’s going to be good. I can tell. You can tell. He was calling the right defenses and everything. He knows what’s going on.”

Bush wanted to wear No. 10, but since linebackers can’t wear numbers like 10 he went with 55, explaining that five plus five is 10. (Hang on a second. OK, confirmed.) But the number doesn’t matter nearly as much as the colors.

“Now I’m a part of the Steelers organization,” Bush said. “I’m a Steeler. I’m very grateful to be in this position right now.”

The Steelers are grateful to have him. They last traded up for a defensive player in 2003, and Troy Polamalu became the heart and soul of the defense through a pair of Super Bowl wins.