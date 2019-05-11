Devonta Freeman looking like himself again

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is participating in the team’s offseason program and a full-go for training camp, coach Dan Quinn said Saturday.

“We can’t wait to get Free back,” Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s having such an awesome offseason. His energy, his juice, like him being around the team, you feel what he brings.

“So it’s been awesome having him as part of the offseason program again. When you get to see the team out here this spring, I think you’ll feel the energy at running back certainly with Free leading the way.”

Freeman was limited to two games last season because of knee and groin injuries. He rushed 14 times for 68 yards and caught five passes for 23 yards.

With Tevin Coleman now in San Francisco, the Falcons plan on leaning on Freeman with Ito Smith also part of the game plan. They also drafted Pittsburgh’s Qadree Ollison in the fifth round and UL Monroe’s Marcus Green in the sixth, both of whom could factor in at the position.

Freeman rushed for 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns from 2015-17, earning back-to-back Pro Bowls with 1,000-yard seasons in 2016 and ’17.

The good news is he did not need offseason surgery on his right knee, per Ledbetter.