Falcons G.M. “very encouraged” by Julio Jones talks

It seems like the Falcons talks with Julio Jones about a contract extension are perpetual, but there is something new this time.

According to Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com, Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said that Jones was planning to be on hand for the team’s minicamp in June, which he skipped last year. There’s even a chance that the star wideout would participate in some of their OTA workouts between now and then.

As for the contract, Dimitroff continued to be positive about a new deal for Jones, which is kind of his default setting, saying he was “very encouraged.”

“Both parties are in a good place,” Dimitroff said. “There’s no timeline but I’m not worried. Julio will be around while we’re working on it.”

Paying Jones his value got trickier with the new deal for Antonio Brown, and Dimitroff previously noted he had to be mindful of the market. But Jones hasn’t raised much of a fuss about it, or indicated that he needed to be the highest-paid receiver in the league.

And if he’s going to show up, that’s at least a sign things aren’t contentious.