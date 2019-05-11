Falcons sign Tony Brooks-James, waive Jeremy Langford

Getty Images

The Falcons signed undrafted free agent Tony Brooks-James after a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced the addition of the Oregon running back, opening a roster spot by waiving running back Jeremy Langford with an injury designation.

Brooks-James had 283 carries for 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns in his four-year career. He also caught 40 passes for 392 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Outside of his offensive duties, Brooks-James returned 44 kicks for a 23.8 yards per return average and a score.

Langford joined the Falcons’ practice squad late last season, and he was later promoted to the active roster. He appeared in Atlanta’s season finale against the Buccaneers.