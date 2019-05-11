Jason Garrett happy to have another Larry Allen in Dallas

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett played with Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen, and that made him eager to sign undrafted rookie offensive lineman Larry Allen Jr.

Garrett said at the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp that any son of Larry Allen was a player Garrett would want to keep an eye on.

“His dad is arguably one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League,” Garrett said. “I was fortunate to play with Larry for six, seven, eight years. Just a great, great football player and a great man.”

Allen Jr. went to Harvard, but Garrett, who went to Princeton, isn’t holding that against him.

“Young Larry, we got to know him when he was young,” Garrett said. “We actually tried to recruit him to Princeton and he chose Harvard instead. But he was a really accomplished football player and accomplished young man throughout high school, and we all knew about him and followed his career. . . . Larry was raised well, he was raised around football, but he was also raised in a real well-rounded way.”

Allen Jr. is a long shot to make the Cowboys’ roster, but Garrett is happy to give an opportunity to a young man he’s known a long time.