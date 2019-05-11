Josh McDaniels unfazed by Tom Brady’s absence from offseason workouts

Getty Images

When it comes to players opting not to show up for optional offseason workouts, coaches know that they have to act like they don’t care. When it comes to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may not be acting.

“This is kind of similar to last year,” McDaniels said Friday regarding Brady’s absence from voluntary sessions, via the Boston Herald. “When he’s here, he’ll be here. When he’s not, he’s not. It’s voluntary. To each his own.”

Obviously, Brady’s absence didn’t hurt the team in 2018; the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl. Still, as the offense undergoes more changes, it could be useful to have the starting quarterback there, if not for his own benefit but for the benefit of his new teammates.

“When he’s here, I’ll be happy to see him,” McDaniels said regarding Brady. “I trust completely what he’s doing. I’m sure he’s in good shape, good condition, and preparing for the year. . . . I know he’s working his butt off, and he’ll be ready. When he walks through the door, I’ll be excited to see him.”

Until then, McDaniels could be excited to see what rookie Jared Stidham can do in the team’s offense. Brady’s absence gives Stidham increased opportunities to learn the ropes, allowing the Patriots to get comfortable with the possibility of Stidham at some point replacing Brady, whose current contract runs only through 2019.