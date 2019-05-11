Josh McDaniels unfazed by Tom Brady’s absence from offseason workouts

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

When it comes to players opting not to show up for optional offseason workouts, coaches know that they have to act like they don’t care. When it comes to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may not be acting.

This is kind of similar to last year,” McDaniels said Friday regarding Brady’s absence from voluntary sessions, via the Boston Herald. “When he’s here, he’ll be here. When he’s not, he’s not. It’s voluntary. To each his own.”

Obviously, Brady’s absence didn’t hurt the team in 2018; the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl. Still, as the offense undergoes more changes, it could be useful to have the starting quarterback there, if not for his own benefit but for the benefit of his new teammates.

“When he’s here, I’ll be happy to see him,” McDaniels said regarding Brady. “I trust completely what he’s doing. I’m sure he’s in good shape, good condition, and preparing for the year. . . . I know he’s working his butt off, and he’ll be ready. When he walks through the door, I’ll be excited to see him.”

Until then, McDaniels could be excited to see what rookie Jared Stidham can do in the team’s offense. Brady’s absence gives Stidham increased opportunities to learn the ropes, allowing the Patriots to get comfortable with the possibility of Stidham at some point replacing Brady, whose current contract runs only through 2019.

5 responses to "Josh McDaniels unfazed by Tom Brady's absence from offseason workouts

  3. People don’t understand the specifics of these minicamps and overreact.

    It’s mostly position drills, guys like OBJ and Bell who play WR/RB don’t really have to go to these things especially when you factor in their impact on the game at their positions, and also how long they have been playing. They are better off conditioning for the upcoming season and nothing is stopping the team from giving them playbooks. You can make the case about Bell and the blocking scheme but teams are not allowed to practice like that, yet. In Brady’s case at this point he has seen everything in his career and the team would be better served giving extra reps to the backups, especially Stidham. People who freak out over these things get angry just to get angry.

  5. The early minicamps mainly acclimate the new players. These players have enough on their plate just to absorb the Patriots system. Brady’s presence would be of limited value to his new teammates and those that are there getting back into the swing of things. The real stuff happens during the mandatory camps. If Brady has decided that attending the camp is not advantageous for him then that should be good enough.

