Julian Edelman graduates from Kent State

In February, he became MVP of the Super Bowl. Three months later, he’s become a college graduate.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman received his degree on Saturday, along with the rest of the Kent State class of 2019.

“We did it!” Edelman tweeted, along with a photo with his parents.

Drafted a decade ago by the Patriots in round seven, Edelman had never completed the requirements for his degree at the school where he served as a three-year starter.

“I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago,” Edelman explained earlier this week on social media.

It’s a great example that it’s never too late to complete a college education and to get a degree, even if Edelman doesn’t need it for a career that has made him wealthy.