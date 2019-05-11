Mike Remmers agrees in principle with the Giants

Getty Images

It’s been expected for a while, and now it’s official. Almost.

Agent Brett Tessler has announced on social media that his client, offensive lineman Mike Remmers, has agreed in principle to join the Giants.

Tessler added that Remmers will be moving back to his “natural position of right tackle.” After spending a season in that spot with the Vikings, Minnesota moved him to guard.

The Vikings cut Remmers earlier this year after he refused to take a pay cut. The 30-year-old Remmers reunites with Giants coach Pat Shurmur, who served as offensive coordinator in Minnesota with Remmers at right tackle.

Remmers likely would have joined the Giants sooner, but he was recovering from back surgery.