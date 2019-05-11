Mike Weber injures knee in practice, will have MRI

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Mike Weber injured his knee Saturday, necessitating an MRI to determine the severity.

“Yeah, he hurt his knee in the practice so they’re going to get an MRI and just kind of check it out,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Weber, a seventh-round pick out of Ohio State, left the morning practice at the team’s rookie minicamp and sat out the afternoon practice.

Weber was the second running back the Cowboys drafted, following fourth-round selection Tony Pollard from Memphis. The two immediately became the favorites to backup Ezekiel Elliott after Elliott’s primary backup last season, Rod Smith, signed with the Giants.

Weber rushed for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns on 455 career carries for the Buckeyes.