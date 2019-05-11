Nasir Adderley: Derwin James and I can be the best safety duo in the NFL

Getty Images

Chargers rookie safety Nasir Adderley isn’t accustomed to facing the highest level of competition, having played his college football at Delaware, but he has high hopes for how he’ll adjust to the NFL.

Adderley, a second-round pick who has a good chance at earning a Week One starting job, thinks he and fellow safety Derwin James can accomplish great things together. Adderley told Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego that he and James could be the best safety duo in the NFL.

Chargers defensive backs coach Ron Milus, however, was a bit hesitant to go that far.

“Let’s let these guys grow up,” Milus said, via ESPN. “I’m not even going to go there. But I like the potential of these two, young players that hopefully can grow together, and be a nice little tandem for the future.”

James had a very good rookie season and may well be one of the top safeties in the NFL for years to come. Adderley has a long way to go before he deserves that kind of recognition. But he’s not lacking for confidence.