Saints “comfortable” signing rookie despite pending trial

Getty Images

The Saints signed Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson despite the rookie free agent’s pending legal issue. Granderson has a jury trial in Wyoming scheduled for July 15 in a sexual assault case, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

“We felt real comfortable with everything we knew, and so far he’s done a good job here,” Saints coach Sean Payton said after the second day of team’s rookie minicamp, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune.

Granderson faces one count of third-degree sexual assault and one of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty in Albany County District Court.

Two women allege Granderson touched them sexually without consent at an off-campus apartment in November, days after his final college game.

After Granderson went undrafted, the Saints gave him a $15,000 signing bonus and guaranteed $70,000 of his base salary, per Katzenstein.

Granderson made 173 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 42 games over four seasons at Wyoming.