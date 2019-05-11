Telvin Smith to critics: “Football ain’t everything”

Getty Images

The Jaguars still don’t seem to know why linebacker Telvin Smith decided to walk away from football, as they hadn’t talked to him as of yesterday.

But when questioned on social media about his decision to not play in 2019, Smith shared his message with the world.

“Why is it so crazy I want to step away from the game?” Smith said on his Instagram story, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Y’all just chill. Everything’s solid, you feel me? Stop going crazy. It’s getting aggravating. You feel me? Football ain’t everything. Y’all better wake the f— up.”

Smith cited a need to “get his world in order” when he announced he wasn’t going to play this season.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Friday he hadn’t talked to Smith personally, but emphasized that the team wanted to support him in any way they could.