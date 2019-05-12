Aaron Rodgers expected to make Game of Thrones cameo tonight

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a big fan of Game of Thrones. Apparently, he’ll be making a cameo in tonight’s episode, the next-to-last in series history. (Until it launches eight or nine spinoffs.)

Rodgers has been hinting at the guest appearance for a while, and multiple reports indicate that tonight’s the night.

It’s unknown what he’ll be doing and whether he’ll even be more noticeable than a Starbucks cup. And here’s where I’d make a witty reference using names of characters or places or things from the show, if I watched it.

For those of you who watch it, drop a comment regarding whether he’s in it and if so what he actually does. Maybe he’ll lay a great warrior for an army that lacks a competent general and/or sufficiently talented warriors around him.